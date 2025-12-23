NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former North Andover police officer who was shot by another officer was released from custody Tuesday night.

A judge ordered Kelsey Fitzsimmons’ release after she was taken into custody over the summer after fellow North Andover police officers went to her home and serve her a restraining order.

Police say Fitzsimmons pulled a gun on them while her defense team said she pulled the gun on herself. Police shot at Fitzsimmons as a result.

Fitzsimmons was originally released in September and was ordered to get a type of alcohol testing. Officials say the injuries she sustained to her lungs and ribs from the shooting made it difficult to do so. Fitzsimmons was taken back into custody.

Fitzsimmons has since healed and was able to complete the testing. She was released with a GPS monitor.

“I just want to thank my legal team for not giving up on me,” Fitzsimmons said. “And I want to thank my supporters and I just have full faith in the juror system, and it’s going to be good when the truth comes out.”

“All I wanted was to be home with my family for Christmas,” Fitzsimmons said. “That’s all I wished for.”

