Former North Sutton, NH high school student arrested for alleged social media threats

NEW LONDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Kearsarge Regional School student was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged social media threat.

The 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Federal Bureau of Investigation forwarded local police a photo he allegedly posted to his social media page on August 9 where he is holding a firearm with a caption warning students not to go to school tomorrow.

The message did not specifically mention the Kearsarge Regional School District but the image is believed to have been taken in the suspect’s New London home.

“The safety and security of our students and employees is paramount, and we take all threats seriously,” Superintendent Feneberg said. “While we do not believe there is an active danger, we will take all precautions to ensure safety during the start of the school year.”

Classes will begin on Tuesday, August 27.

It is unclear if the suspect, whose name was not released, will face charges.

