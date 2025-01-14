BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Northeastern University employee was sentenced Monday after being convicted of lying to the FBI about a bomb going off in 2022.

Jason Duhaime, 47, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release.

In 2022, Duhaime was convicted of lying to the FBI by claiming a bomb had gone off on the Northeastern Campus.

Duhaime worked in a Northeastern University media lab in September 2022.

In a call to police, he claimed a package in the lab exploded in his arms, causing him injury.

The campus shut down while police and the FBI investigated.

No evidence of an explosion was found.

Duhaime also claimed the explosive package had a threatening letter, saying the university was secretly working with Mark Zuckerberg to create a virtual reality world.

Investigators later found the letter was written on Duhaime’s own laptop.

