NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Norwell youth football coach was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually abusing three children, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Derek Sheehan, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

After a victim reported abuse in 2018, police found video of Sheehan, who was coaching youth football at the time, sexually abusing three 11- and 12-year-olds on multiple occasions while they slept at his home.

