Former nurse took video of dementia patient in bathroom

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A former nursing assistant in Maine has been found guilty of a violation of privacy misdemeanor for recording a video of a dementia patient using a bathroom.

The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Jessica Bunker, of Cranberry Isles, was working at a now-closed Bar Harbor nursing home when she recorded the video of an 84-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and sent it to a friend.

The Bangor Daily News reports Bunker was initially charged with a felony, but she was acquitted of that charge in a nonjury trial. She is expected to begin serving a 10-day sentence in jail on Monday morning. Bunker did not return a call seeking comment.

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report states Bunker was fired after the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)