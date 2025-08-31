MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night that left three people injured, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Troopers responding to a reported domestic violence incident on I-93 southbound around 10 p.m. when a two-vehicle crash occurred across from them on the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

Troopers and fire personnel, who were at the scene of the first incident, witnessed the crash and quickly crossed the interstate to render aid.

An investigation determined a Honda HR-V, driven by Lauren Kemp, 19, of Concord, struck the back of a Ford Bronco, driven by Theodore Goodman, of Michigan. Kemp and Goodman, as well as Giuliani, Goodman’s passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment.

A spokesman said Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebra and other injuries.

Lanes on both sides of the interstate were closed for approximately one hour while the crash was investigated.

No charges have been filed at this time and all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Dore at (603) 223-4381.

