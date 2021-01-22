Former operator of circus school in Newton accused of sexually assaulting teen student

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man who operated a circus school in Newton was arrested and arraigned for allegedly assaulting a 15 year-old, officials said.

Steven Santos, 43, was arraigned on Thursday in Brockton District Court on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office on Friday.

Santos pleaded not guilty and was ordered was held on $7,500 cash bail, officials said.

Officers arrested Santos at his home on Thursday following a several months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a former student in July and in August 2020 on four separate occasions, the DA’s statement said.

Santos operated “Simply Circus,” a business in Newton that offers circus coaching and acrobatics training, officials said.

Santos is no longer employed with Simply Circus and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19 for pretrial conference.

