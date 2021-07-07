BOSTON (WHDH) - Resentencing is set to take place Wednesday for the former owner of a now defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy along with a pharmacist for their roles in the deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Barry Cadden, former owner of New England Compounding Center, and pharmacist Glenn Chin are slated to be resentenced at 10 a.m. in Boston federal court.

The resentencing comes after Court of Appeals affirmed convictions but vacated the men’s sentences and forfeiture, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

More than 70 people died and hundreds became ill during the meningitis outbreak, which was traced to contaminated injections of medical steroids made by the compounding center.

Resentencing of defunct New England Compounding Center (NECC) owner Barry Cadden & pharmacist Glenn Chin set for tomorrow (Wed.) at 10am in federal court in Boston. Defendants are being resentenced after Court of Appeals affirmed convictions but vacated sentences & forfeiture. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) July 6, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)