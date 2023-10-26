AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Auburn Fire Chief says they often get thank you cards and the occasional donation, but nothing has ever been so large that it will help for years to come. A few months ago, the chief got the surprise of a lifetime when a former patient donated $500,000.

“This is the ultimate in paying it forward,” Chief Stephen Coleman said. “She’s going to still be able to provide assistance for people in a final act of kindness.”

The donor was Debbie Virgilio, who was a regular patient of Auburn first responders toward the end of her life.

With the donation, the fire department purchased a brand new, fully loaded ambulance, as well as new equipment for the department’s three other ambulances.

“She was just always impressed with the level of care and compassion she received from the paramedics,” Coleman said.

The department already had funds set aside to buy an ambulance, so Virgilio’s donation allowed the department to upgrade other parts.

“Some very needed building repairs at our fire headquarters, a portion of it went to purchasing new protective equipment for some new firefighters that we have coming on, so it was really a blessing in disguise,” Coleman said.

The chief said the gift is more than just money. He said it’s a reminder of the good they do, and the lives they touch every day.

“For the men and women of our department to leave an impact to want to will you a half a million dollars when you pass,” Coleman said. “It’s an amazing tribute to them really.”

