LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Patriots star safety Devin McCourty is helping kick off an artificial intelligence (AI) re-entry program for inmates in Massachusetts.

The “STAR” program in Lynn and Lawrence aims to help inmates prepare to re-enter civilian life.

The program is now getting a first-of-its-kind AI boost.

McCourty virtually joined local law enforcement for the introduction of the “Stickball” initiative.

Stickball uses AI to simulate personalized, real-world scenarios.

The Essex County Sheriff, Kevin Coppinger, says inmates will use it to get tips for job interviews and learn ways to build healthy relationships in the workplace.

“We’re trying to benefit the community, give them options, how to address the issues that are troubling some people and just find a better way so they can get back to society and stay as productive members,” said Coppinger.

McCourty says the use of AI will help those going through the program reach their full potential.

“I think the opportunity to bring that to the STAR program, to people who are going through different things is very unique because you’re not just getting somebody’s leftovers, you’re getting a program that’s using AI, the top technology you can find, to be successful,” said McCourty.

McCourty has been active in social justice work since his playing time for the Patriots and he’s carried that passion into his post NFL career.

“Now being retired, a lot of my time outside of my family and work has been spent helping different things,” said McCourty.

Coppinger says it’s an honor to have someone like McCourty supporting their work.

“With him willing to partner with us, to sell the message to those that we can help through our area of expertise is a win/win for everybody,” said Coppinger.

