BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 3,000 children from more than 35 communities across Massachusetts gathered at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston Thursday for Corey’s Christmas, an annual event honoring the legacy of an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder.

Corey’s Christmas celebrates Corey Griffin and his love of helping underserved children.

Griffin passed away in 2014 at the age of 27. Now the Corey C. Griffin Foundation aims to give all children the chance to succeed when they are given equal opportunities.

Each child in attendance got to take home a Lenovo tablet, Brain Bolts and GoBiDex (STEM educational tools).

“All of the kids that we support go home with a Christmas gift, and I think that it is the biggest illustration of love for our organization which is one of our core values,” said Chandra Clark, President of the Corey C. Griffin Foundation.

Former Patriots special teams great Matthew Slater was on hand to deliver a message to the kids and get everyone in the holiday spirit.

“The Christmas season for me is an important time to refocus on the message of the gospel, which is the good news that Jesus came and we are celebrating his arrival,” said Slater.

“My favorite time of the year is Christmas and Matthew Slater kicks things off just beautifully,” said Rob Griffin, Corey’s father. “One of the most faith-filled people I have ever met. He sends the Christmas message of faith and what it means to him, and it is great for them to hear that. If they fill their hearts with his words, it will be a great day for us.”

Slater said being able to serve as a role model for the younger generation is an important part of his life.

“It is just such a joy to see them grow, to overcome obstacles, and just to become outstanding young people,” said Slater. “My heart really is for young people. I try to see them the same way God does. He values their story, their uniqueness, and he has a plan for their lives, and I just want to support that.”

To learn more about the work of the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, you can visit their website.

