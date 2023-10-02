Former New England Patriots player Russ Francis died at the age of 70 over the weekend after the plane he was flying in crashed in upstate New York.

In a Facebook post, a family member announced that Francis was killed when the plane he was travelling in crashed at Lake Placid on Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), two people were killed in the crash, with the other victim identified as pilot Richard McSpadden.

Their plane, a Cessna 177 Cardinal, appeared to experience an emergency after takeoff, which led to the plane attempting to return to the airport but failing to make the runway, the AOPA stated.

Francis was a pilot himself, as well as President of Lake Placid Airways, according to the company’s website.

Starting his career in 1975, Francis played 13 seasons in the NFL and spent much of his time in New England, including his first five seasons before heading to the San Francisco 49ers.

Francis was a part of San Francisco’s 1985 Super Bowl-winning team before later returning to the Patriots in 1987, where he would end his career.

“On behalf of the entire New England Patriots organization, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the family of Russ Francis, who tragically passed away yesterday,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career. He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest. Our thoughts are with Russ’s family, friends, teammates and the many Patriots fans who mourn his loss.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Francis’s career included 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. Our condolences are extended to Francis’ family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sgrrPZ5Ui4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2023

