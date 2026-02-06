BOSTON (WHDH) - Adam Vinatieri is the measure to which all kickers aspire.

The now Hall of Famer was a key part of three Patriots Super Bowl wins, and knows what its like to bring home the Lombardi.

“Having a coach like Bill Belichick, and Brady, and Troy Brown, and Ty Law, and Willie McGinest, and Bruschi, so many great athletes that just made that team something special,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t know if every team has the same type of leadership that that team did. You just set a certain standard.”

A longtime teammate of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, Vinatieri is not surprised of his instant success in New England.

“He was a great teammate, a great competitor, a fun guy to have in the locker room, and a really good, good football player,” Vinatieri said on Vrabel. “The thing about him is he knows football, he studies the game, he’s a really smart guy, and I knew that he would get that team turned around. It’s probably really fun to play for him because he looks to be a really good players’ coach.”

Through Vinatieri’s 24-year NFL career, some things remained constant.

“The expectation was 100% every single day,” Vinatieri said. “Compete everyday in practice, in the locker room, in the weight room, or on the field.”

