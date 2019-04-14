Former Patriots linebacker, Tedy Bruschi hosts Defending Champions panel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi hosted a panel of former Boston Marathon champions on the eve of the race.

An alum of the race himself, Bruschi asked the champions about their motivation for taking on the 26.2-mile test of endurance.

“I think we all have our ‘why,” 2018 Champion Des Linden said. “When things get hard, you turn there. For us, we are out there alone but we all have a team. Everyone has a purpose and that is really special.”

The race is set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

