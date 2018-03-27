Former Patriots lineman Matt Light hosting “Amazing April” fundraiser

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots lineman Matt Light is hosting a fundraiser to benefit his foundation with the goal of setting up Boston sports fans with some tickets to special sporting events in the month of April.

Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots, has put together a raffle called “Amazing April” that benefits the Light Foundation as well as the Bridgewater State University Foundation. The initiative, called Light Up BSU, provides donations for student support initiatives.

The prizes include:

Two tickets to a first-round Celtics playoff game, 10 rows behind the Celtics bench, and access to The Legends Club

Two tickets to a Bruins first-round playoff game at center ice of the Loge section with access to the Putnam Club and a $200 gift certificate to Ray Bourque’s restaurant, Tresca.

Two tickets to a Red Sox vs. Yankees game on April 10 and access to the private Wheels Up clubhouse before the game.

Finish line passes to the Boston Marathon on April 16

More information on the initiatives and the raffle can be found by clicking here.

