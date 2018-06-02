SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Joe Andruzzi hosted a fundraiser in Sharon Saturday to help the family of a Franklin teenager battling a rare form of cancer.

Bilingual Montessori School put on their third annual spring recital, where they raised funds for the family of 18-year-old Isabel Cowell who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of desmoplastic small cell tumors.

The school invited Andruzzi, who is a cancer survivor, to be the special guest of honor.

The former player and his wife, Jen, founded the non-profit Joe Andruzzi Foundation in 2008 to help New England cancer patients in their families.

