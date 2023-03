Former Patriots player Willie McGines is facing multiple felonies in connection with a restaurant brawl in Los Angeles.

McGines is being charged with two counts of assault for his alleged role in the December fight.

Each charge carries up to four years in prison.

McGines is due in court next month.

