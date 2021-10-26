MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Patrick Chung is facing assault charge after allegedly hitting the mother of one of his children, officials said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old former safety was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of vandalizing property and assault and battery on family/household member. Prosecutors said Chung hit the woman in the face as he brought the child back from a visit, and after she struck him back he hit her again and threw her phone.

The longtime safety, who spent 10 seasons with New England, was indicted in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge in 2019 and prosecutors agreed to drop the case if Chung stayed out of trouble for two years. Prosecutors on Tuesday said they had not made a decision regarding that charge in light of the new charges.

A judge granted a restraining order to the woman on Tuesday.

