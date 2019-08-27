Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announces partnership with CBDMEDIC

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announced Tuesday morning that he is partnering with CBDMEDIC in an effort to make CBD an acceptable tool for all athletes to use for recovery.

The 30-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement in New York City, citing a career filled with surgeries, injuries, and pain as a driving force behind his decision.

“I’ve had nine record-breaking seasons and nine separate surgeries, but now, for the first time in more than a decade, I’m pain-free,” Gronkowski said. “That’s a big deal!”

Gronkowski retired shortly after the Patriots defeated the Los Angles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February because he “was hurt both mentally and physically.”

“I wish I had been able to use CBDMEDIC while I was playing,” Gronkowski added. “It would have made a huge difference in my pain management during my career and I know it can help many others who are looking for safe, pill-free solutions to managing pain”.

Gronkowski says he will be launching a new complementary line of natural recovery products with the goal of helping millions of people balance their active lifestyles with a healthy recovery.

When asked about a potential return to football, the four-time NFL All-Pro said he would only come out of retirement if his passion to play returns.

“Physically, I can do it,” Gronkowski explained. “Mentally, desire-wise, I can’t.”

