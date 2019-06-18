Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski ready to ‘dive in’ to next gig

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) and Rob Gronkowski (87) lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right, before the home opener baseball game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski may be looking for a new gig — as a pool hop.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday — while hanging out at the pool — the star tight end says he’s interested in a new career now that he’s retired.

The video shows Gronk having some fun and joking about job hunting after his time with the Patriots.

Just a few months after retiring from football and going out on top as a champion, Gronk is looking to take the plunge back into the working world.

Gronkowski shared the humorous video as part of a promotion for Hotels.com. The company says it’s looking for a pool hop to review some of the best pools across the country, and Gronk — the perennial party boy, says he’s a natural fit for the job.

Gronk has been busy over the past few months, revving up the crowd during the Bruins playoff run and lending his time to a number of different charity events.

But in his new video, his family members joke that they’re ready for him to get back to the workforce, too.

The winner of the Hotels.com contest will get to visit six luxury pools later this summer and get a $10,000 stipend as well.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)