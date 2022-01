Julian Edelman is betting a big chunk of change that his former team will play against his former quarterback in the Super Bowl this year.

After announcing he would be putting up $100,000 on the notion, Edelman posted a video of his family’s reaction on Twitter.

Parents just don’t understand pic.twitter.com/bCMIAzPeSn — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2022

The retired wide receiver wrote, “Parents just don’t understand.”