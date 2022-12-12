PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem District Court jury has found a former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and violating a restraining order, officials announced.

The jury found former police Sgt. Brendan O’Brien guilty of the charges on Monday. He resigned from the department on Sept. 1, 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 24, 2019, following the allegations from the female victim, according to Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.

“The actions of former Sergeant Brendan O’Brien were inexcusable and unacceptable for anyone, let along a member of the Peabody Police Department,” Griffin said in a statement. “His behavior is not consistent with the high expectations we hold our officers to.”

