HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former pediatrician from Norwell faced a judge Monday as he faces accusations that he sexually assaulted two young patients decades ago.

Prosecutors said many more people have since come forward, saying they were also victims.

Approached after his court appearance, Dr. Richard Kauff would not comment on the felony sexual assault charges against him.

Kauff, 68, was not arrested when charges were filed. As a result, he walked into court for his arraignment where a prosecutor said at least two dozen girls or women have now said they were victimized.

“Since the first two alleged adult victims came forward, 22 more patients of this doctor have come forward, two of which are juveniles,” said prosecutor Jeremy Kusmin.

As Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz listened, his prosecutor detailed allegations from two women who said Kauff molested them during annual checkups as far back as 1990.

“Both victim one and victim two indicated there were times their parents were in the room during the exams but that the defendant would position himself in such a way that he would block the parents’ view of what was happening,” Kusmin said.

Kauff, according to the victims’ allegations detailed in a Norwell police report, assaulted the girls from the time they were 7 or 8-years-old until they were about 18 or 19.

Prosecutors said they expect to file more charges and requested the judge set bail at $100,000 cash.

Kauff’s attorney noted Kauff’s wife was with him in court and argued for just $10,000 cash bail.

“Bail is not supposed to be punitive,” said defense attorney Kelli Porges. “Every action he has taken shows he will come back.”

“He adamantly denies the charges,” Porges continued.

Judge Heather Bradley opted to set cash bail at $50,000.

Kauff now cannot have unsupervised contact with children and has been ordered to stay away from South Shore Medical locations in Norwell and Kingston, where he worked prior to his retirement last year. Kauff must also stay away from the victims who are accusing him.

Kauff is facing charges including four counts of rape of a child with force and 12 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January.

Kauff has additionally agreed, at least temporarily, to not practice medicine.

