Former player trades NFL for MGH to help tackle coronavirus on the front line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Tennesee Titans player is switching fields to fight coronavirus on the front lines as a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Myron Rolle started at Florida State University and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 National Football League Draft.

For many, this would be enough. But, Rolle always knew his true calling was not on the starting line but rather the front line in the medical field. So, he became a doctor upon retiring from football.

“In that phase of my life, very fulfilling to win a football game and feel great, now – this is a new way to have significant contributions to the community,” he said.

A Rhodes Scholar, Rolle left behind the gridiron to become a neurosurgeon. But, in the face of a global health crisis, he finds himself working at a “surge clinic” in Mass. General Hospital.

“The day-to-day activities of taking out brain tumors and fixing spines is now, how do we manage these patients with COVID-19,” he explained.

According to him, his background in professional sports is serving him well in his new profession.

“Your responsibilities changed, but yet, the same fundamentals of playing hard, aggressive, discipline, focus, communicating with your teammates, getting lined up, getting your assignment correct, all these things are pretty much consistent,” he said. “They’re bedrocks of this whole process.”

A process that sometimes includes former teammates, like New England Patriots Cornerback Jason McCourty.

“They all reach out to me, and ask me sort of as like a confidential informant, like, ‘hey, what’s really happening, tell me the stats behind closed doors,” he said.

Now, after pulling 24-plus hour shifts, Rolle’s celebrations are nothing like the ones he used to partake in after 60 minutes of football.

“You get victory Monday to kinda enjoy that, look at the highlights on SportsCenter, have your friends call you up and tell you you played a great game, you know that’s all great but here, it’s just sort of, head down, keep going, keep going, and so it’s a bit different,” Rolle said.

No doubt he is a long way from the football field but, Rolle is surely undergoing the ultimate test in mental and physical toughness.

