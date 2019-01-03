Former police officer charged with lewd conduct with a child

BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont police officer who once headed a unit responsible for investigating child abuse has been charged with felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Vermont State Police say 51-year-old Arthur Cyr, of Bristol, was charged Wednesday.

Authorities say their investigation into Cyr began Dec. 14 after a referral from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations that he once directed.

Police say a girl told investigators Cyr touched her inappropriately on Dec. 31, 2016, at a home in Bristol.

Cyr worked for the Burlington Police Department from 1995 to 2016, retiring as a lieutenant. He currently works for the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

He’s due in court Jan. 28. It wasn’t immediately known if Cyr had a lawyer. A phone message seeking comment was left for him Thursday.

