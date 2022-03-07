HIALEAH, Fla. (WHDH) — A former police sergeant in Hialeah, Florida admitted to having women perform sexual acts on him while he was on duty and in uniform, officials said.

Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr., 34, of Miami, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of depriving women of their civil rights under color of law by sexually abusing them, according to the United States Department of Justice.

During the change of plea hearing, the DOJ says Menocal admitted that he kissed a woman and caused her to touch his exposed genital; had a second woman, who was in psychiatric crisis, perform oral sex on him; and coerced a third woman, who was walking alone at night, into submitting to oral sex and sexual intercourse.

Menocal also allegedly admitted to bringing a fourth female into a Hialeah Police Department building and ordering her to remove her shorts and underwear, causing her to expose her buttocks to him.

Menocal additionally admitted that he was on-duty and in uniform during all of these acts, abusing his official authority, the DOJ said.

“Jesus Menocal is a predator who disgraced the badge he once wore by using his status as a police officer to sexually abuse women,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge John J. Bernard of FBI Miami. “His actions are depraved and serve only to diminish the hard work and professionalism of the vast majority of South Florida law enforcement officers who follow their oath of office and whose conduct is above reproach.”

Menocal is scheduled for sentencing on May 12. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison.

