(WHDH)– Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection on Tuesday, according to CNN reports.

A spokesperson for Clinton confirmed it is a blood infection and is not related to his previous heart problems. CNN reports his staff says he is responding well to IV medication and may be well enough to leave the hospital tomorrow.

Clinton, 75, was in California for an event for his foundation earlier in the week and began feeling sick.

He underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004.

No further details have been made available.

