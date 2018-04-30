HOUSTON (WHDH) – Former President George H.W. Bush is on the mend.

A family spokesman said the 93-year-old is regaining his strength at a hospital in Houston.

He posted on Twitter Monday, saying the former president is in great spirits and is looking forward to returning home soon.

Bush is recovering from an infection that sent him to the hospital one day after his wife’s funeral.

