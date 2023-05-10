Both the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) and the union’s former lobbyist were sentenced Wednesday after being convicted on charges of wire fraud, racketeering, conspiracy to defraud the IRS and more.

The office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced that Dana Pullman, 60, of Worcester, was sentenced to 30 months in prison as well as three years of supervised release and restitution, while Anne Lynch, 71, of Hull, was sentenced to two years in prison, two years of supervised release and restitution, in addition to having to pay a fine of $25,000.

Pullman, who resigned as SPAM’s president in 2018, served for six years as head of the state police union, which consists of more than 1,500 troopers and sergeants. During that time, Lynch’s lobbying firm represented the union in exchange for monthly retainer payments.

In a news release, Rollins’s office said the two turned SPAM into a “racketeering enterprise” that used Pullman’s role to defraud union members as well as the state itself and vendors that sought to do business with the MSP.

“Among other things, Pullman and Lynch defrauded SPAM members and the Commonwealth of their right to honest services from Pullman when Lynch paid Pullman a $20,000 kickback in connection with a settlement agreement between SPAM and the Commonwealth,” the news release stated. “Pullman and Lynch defrauded two different companies that sought to do business with the MSP by hiding from the vendors the fact that Lynch was paying Pullman to direct vendors to use Lynch’s services.

According to federal officials, the two hid the payments from Lynch and her firm to Pullman in a way that was “designed to avoid reporting and paying taxes on that income to the IRS.”

The two were also accused of trying to obstruct a grand jury investigation into the matter. Their efforts allegedly included “manipulating subpoenaed records” while Lynch allegedly tried obstructing the investigation by lying to investigators.

On Wednesday, May 10, both were sentenced after being convicted in November 2022 by a federal jury on the following counts:

Racketeering conspiracy (one count)

Honest services wire fraud (one count)

Wire fraud (three counts)

Obstruction of justice (one count)

Conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (one count)

Separately, Pullman was convicted of two additional wire fraud counts and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return.

Meanwhile, Lynch was convicted of another count of obstruction of justice and four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return, according to Rollins’s office.

Pullman had also been accused of embezzling and misusing SPAM funds for personal use, according to Rollins’s office. He was alleged to have used a SPAM bank account-connected debit card to “pay for thousands of dollars of meals and travel for an individual with whom Pullman was having a romantic relationship.”

“The racketeering organization that these two individuals ran deprived hard working union members of honest services and defrauded vendors seeking to do business with the Massachusetts State Police,” Rollins stated in a news release. “For six years, Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch used the State Police Association of Massachusetts as a criminal enterprise for their own personal financial benefit. Mr. Pullman was elected to represent the members of his union and put their interests above everything else. He violated that trust when he and Ms. Lynch chose to pursue their own greedy and unlawful financial gain.”

“Today’s sentences illustrate the criminality of both Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch’s conduct. My office will continue to ensure that those who put their own self interest above those they are bound to serve are held accountable. Trusting our law enforcement partners is imperative for public health and safety,” she continued.

“Former Massachusetts State Police Trooper and union boss Dana Pullman failed his department, his sworn oath, and taxpayers when he and lobbyist Anne Lynch joined forces to line their pockets with thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Today’s sentences demonstrate that no one is above the law, and highlights the FBI’s ongoing efforts to preserve public confidence in law enforcement,” Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, stated in the same release.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)