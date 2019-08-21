Former president of state police union arrested on conspiracy, obstruction charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The former president and lobbyist for the State Police Association of Massachusetts has been arrested on conspiracy and obstruction charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling will announce the charges during a 10 a.m. press conference.

No additional information was immediately released.

#BREAKING former President and lobbyist for the State Police Association of Massachusetts arrested on conspiracy and obstruction charges. USA #Lelling to host press conference at 10am. @FBIBoston @IRSnews — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) August 21, 2019

