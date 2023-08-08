WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire Tuesday as he continues to court Granite State voters amid several ongoing criminal indictments and his opponents in the race are also expected to make stops in New Hampshire.

It will be Trump’s first visit to New England since his most recent indictment in Washington, D.C. He appeared at Windham High School as his lawyers argue with prosecutors over restrictions regarding evidence in the case.

During Trump’s remarks, he promised a return to the presidency, which received a series of applause and cheers from a gymnasium packed with supporters.

The former president also outlined his plan for veterans, international relations and border security, as well as cutting critical race theory out of school programs.

Trump touted his lead in the polls against other Republicans, despite the continued legal fights he faces. Last week, he was charged with four federal charges related to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“Everytime you get indicted I like to check the polls. One more indictment and I think this election’s over. One more. No it’s horrible. You get indicted for nothing,” Trump said. “I have freedom of speech first amendment. How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I’m winning by a lot? Forcing me to take time and money away from the campaign trail to fight made-up accusations and charges.”

Supporters are undeterred ahead of the 2024 election.

“For years I’ve been saying that we need someone who represents us and is like us to be in charge and when he was in office the first time it was finally about us,” a Trump supporter James Geschwindner.

Other GOP hopefuls will also be in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Nikki Haley will make stops in Hudson and Merrimack. Chris Christie will hold a Town Hall in New London.

The first Republican Presidential Debate is set for Aug. 23.

