WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire Tuesday as he continues to court Granite State voters amid several ongoing criminal indictments and his opponents in the race are also expected to make stops in New Hampshire.

It will be Trump’s first visit to New England since his most recent indictment in Washington, D.C. He will appear at Windham High School as his lawyers argue with prosecutors over restrictions regarding evidence in the case.

Other GOP hopefuls will also be in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Nikki Haley will make stops in Hudson and Merrimack. Chris Christie will hold a Town Hall in New London.

The first Republican Presidential Debate is set for Aug. 23.

