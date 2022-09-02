EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Former president Donald Trump said he will join Republican candidate Geoff Diehl at a virtual campaign event on Monday ahead of the primary elections for governor on Tuesday.

The former Massachusetts state representative was endorsed by Trump in late 2021. Diehl said the former president’s promise to join his virtual event on Monday is an honor.

“I felt he was the candidate at the time that gave us the best chance for a better America and I think he did deliver and gave us, even in Massachusetts, some really good economic times so I think his support of me is just a reaffirm to the republicans that he sees the best solution for the state and for the future,” Diehl said while out campaigning Thursday.

Diehl’s opponent Chris Doughty, who is endorsed by New Hampshire’s governor, said Trump’s endorsement of Diehl won’t help him win the nomination.

“It’s sort of a last-ditch effort for a campaign that’s failed,” Doughty said. “My opponent has lost the last three races and he’s gonna lose this one too. I think this election just matters so much for us republicans, we just don’t wanna lose this one like he lost the last one so there’s a lot at stake in this election.”

Whoever wins Tuesday’s primary will go on to face Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in the November election.

