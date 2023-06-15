GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A former priest of a church in Granby was charged Wednesday in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in parish funds from his church, officials said.

Amherst man Tomasz J. Gorny, 43, was the parish priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Over a period of three years, he used church credit cards to buy power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games and clothing, according to the DA’s office.

The Springfield Diocese, who was responsible for the credit card payments, reported the suspicious activity to Granby police investigators who recovered hundreds of items in a storage unit in Easthampton in April.

His arraignment is set for Friday morning in Belchertown.

