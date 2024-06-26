BOSTON (WHDH) - Former state prosecutor Gary Zerola was found guilty of rape Wednesday in connection with an incident in 2021, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Zerola, who was previously acquitted on rape and sexual assault charges, in 2008 and 2023 was acquitted in this case on a greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary.

He will be sentenced on July 15, the DA’s office said.

Zerola’s latest charges came after he paid for a night of drinking with a woman he was dating and with the woman’s friend in January 2021, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said the 21-year-old friend became intoxicated and had to be helped back to her apartment in Beacon Hill.

“Zerola later entered the apartment without permission and began having intercourse with the friend while she was asleep,” the DA’s office said.

Zerola pleaded not guilty.

The jury returned its guilty verdict after five hours of deliberations across two days.

“These cases are always difficult, and this victim deserves enormous credit for taking the stand and telling the jury what happened to her that night,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “I thank the jurors for considering all of the information presented to them and for returning a just verdict.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)