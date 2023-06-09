BOSTON (WHDH) - Gary Zerola, a former state prosecutor, was found not guilty of rape charges Friday, and the jury returned a quick verdict after hearing the accusations alleging that Zerola attacked a woman in 2016.

Zerola, 51, was previously acquitted in a separate sexual assault allegations in 2008 and is also accused of raping a woman in 2021.

After the trial, Zerola thanked the jury and his lawyers.

“I’m just thankful the jury kept an open mind, listened to all the facts,” he said. “They’re the best lawyers in the United States of America because they believed in me from day one and never once doubted my innocence.”

The Suffolk County DA also released a statement, which included thanking the survivor who came forward.

“We are not afraid to prosecute the toughest cases and we always respect the jury’s verdict, no matter how disappointing,” the office’s Chief of Communication James Borghesani released in a statement. “There is still a pending 2021 case against this defendant with similar allegations, and we will once again do our best to prove those charges.”

Zerola previously worked as a prosecutor for the state and was once named one of “People” magazine’s top 50 bachelors.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)