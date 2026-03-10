QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Quincy official changed his plea in federal court, admitting to fraud and spending city funds on himself.

Thomas Clasby, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges; he was the director of elder services in Quincy from 1999 to 2024.

Prosecutors said he spent more than $2,000 on bourbon steak tips, $6,000 on music studio sessions to record himself singing, $1,600 for a self portrait, and arranged for the city to pay $38,000 to a New York consulting firm owned by his friend – without doing any work.

