Former Red Sox hosts tournament, auction to help hockey player’s parents with medical bills

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling organized an auction and hockey tournament to help a Bishop Feehan High School hockey player’s family cover his medical bills.

The auction was held during hockey tournaments in Walpole on Friday for AJ Quetta, a student at the school who underwent surgery following a serious spinal cord injury while out on the ice.

The weekend tournament is being held to draw attention to the fundraiser.

Schilling’s son was Quetta’s teammate on the Walpole Express. He said the space is being donated to help the Quetta family out during a difficult time.

The 18-year-old hockey player suffered his injury back in January and last month was sent to rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

Money collected from admissions and t-shirts sold during the tournament will all go to the Quetta family.

Autographed sports memorabilia is also being auctioned off during the event.

Items up for auction can be purchased here. You can learn more about this weekend’s tournament by clicking on the following link.

