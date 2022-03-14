WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Instead of throwing heat, a former Red Sox player will be putting out fires.

Justin Haley, who pitched in four games for the Sox in 2018, recently graduated the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and is joining the West Newbury Fire Department.

Haley has worked as an EMT in the past, and said he wanted a job that was closer to his wife and son.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)