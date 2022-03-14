WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Boston Red Sox pitcher who appeared in games during the club’s run to a World Series victory in 2018 recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, officials announced Monday.

Justin Haley, who pitched in four games during that season, graduated from the academy on Feb. 28, according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.

“Firefighter Haley’s commitment to his family helped lead him here, and he will be a great asset to our department and community here in West Newbury,” Dwyer said.

The 30-year-old California native who moved to Newburyport said that as his baseball career drew to a close he wanted to pursue work closer to the home he shares with his wife, son, and daughter.

“We have a young daughter and were planning on having a second kid, so I didn’t have the time to train 40 hours a week like I typically would,” Haley said. “Now that I’m starting to raise a family it’s much easier having something closer to home where I can work and also be here with my family.”

Haley added that he also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and brother by working in public safety.

He has been certified as an EMT since he was 18

