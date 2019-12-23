Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill arrested after confrontation at Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill was arrested along with his wife at the Patriots game Saturday following a confrontation with Gillette Stadium security and police, officials said Monday.

Hill’s wife was charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing after she came to the game with a bag she was told she could not bring into the stadium, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Hill was also charged with disturbing the police and interfering with a police officer.

At an arraignment Monday, the charges were changed to civil infractions and each was charged $500.

