Former Red Sox player Johnny Damon reaches plea deal after DUI arrest

Former professional baseball player Johnny Damon has struck a plea deal following his arrest earlier in the year for driving under the influence.

The plea deal requires Damon to enter a pre-trial diversion program that includes community service.

Damon was charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer in Windermere, Florida in February, according to officials.

All charges will be dropped if the former outfielder completes the program, officials said.

