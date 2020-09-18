Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz recovering from COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox star David Ortiz said he has been recovering from coronavirus.

The slugger confirmed during the Red Sox, Yankees broadcast on NESN Friday night that he did test positive for the virus.

Ortiz conducted the interview from his home in the Dominican Republic, he added that he was asymptomatic and that he tested negative on Thursday.

He said his brother was also infected dropped 25 pounds and had to be hospitalized for more than a week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)