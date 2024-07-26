BOSTON (WHDH) - The former restaurant owner accused of opening fire in the North End last year pleaded guilty Friday, changing his plea on four charges including armed assault to murder.

Patrick Mendoza appeared in Suffolk Superior Court for his hearing and blew a kiss to his family as he was led off to jail.

In addition to the armed assault to murder charge, he also pleaded guilty to charges of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, as well as two additional firearms charges. One firearms charge was dropped.

Mendoza was arrested on July 21, nine days after authorities said he fired in the direction of another person while riding his bicycle down Hanover Street on July 12.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in a prior statement said Mendoza threatened the victim and fired three shots at him. Though the victim avoided injury, the shots damaged the window of the nearby Modern Pastry bakery.

Police said Mendoza and the man he shot at had been feuding for years.

Law enforcement officers ultimately arrested Mendoza at a detox facility in Falmouth. Released on bail in May of this year, Mendoza was back in court last month after authorities said he cut off his GPS monitor.

Speaking outside the courthouse Friday, Mendoza’s attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, said Mendoza’s mental health has improved significantly.

“He’s not avoiding anything. It’s the exact opposite, in fact,” Scapicchio said. “He’s taking responsibility for his actions. He’s taking responsibility for everything that happened that day and he’s agreed to all the terms the court has imposed and he’s on the road to recovery.”

“That’s a good thing,” Scapicchio continued.

The judge in Mendoza’s case sentenced him to at least 18 months behind bars. Having already served 10 months prior to his change of plea, Mendoza will be released in eight months if he maintains good behavior.

Mendoza will then be on probation for three years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)