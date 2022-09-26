BOSTON (AP) — A former driver for a ride-hailing platform is heading to court on Monday to face charges that he sexually assaulted multiple passengers in 2017, prosecutors said.

The 43-year-old Boston man faces arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He also faces aggravated rape and kidnapping charges out of Quincy District Court, authorities said.

It’s not clear if the suspect has an attorney.

The assaults followed a pattern, according to the police report: They all took place in the early morning hours inside the suspect’s vehicle, and the victims were alone and intoxicated.

The suspect, arrested Friday, was identified through the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, expanded with a $2.5 million federal grant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Uber in a statement called the allegations “atrocious” adding that it cooperated with law enforcement and the suspect was banned from the platform years ago.

