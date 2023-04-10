ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Rowley police officer was called to court Monday to face a felony rape charge in connection with allegations from prosecutors that he raped a woman last year while he was still a member of the police department.

Perry Collins, 65, was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Collins’ attorney did not respond when asked for comment.

Collins is due back in court in June.

