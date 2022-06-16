SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Salem gym teacher and North Andover resident was arrested Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly assaulting 10 female students.

Daniel Hakim, 36, was a teacher at the Saltonstall School from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, the Salem Public School District received several reports of improper conduct concerning Hakim, which were brought to the state Department of Children and Families, the Salem Police Department and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That year, he was immediately removed from the school and suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

In 2020, DESE revoked Hakim’s teaching license. The following year, another former Saltonstall student told her parents about improper conduct by Hakim in 2016. Salem Police and the DA’s office investigated the reports and charged Hakim with seven counts in December 2021. Once that information was made public, additional students came forward with their own allegations of assault.

In the following five months, investigators conducted new interviews and gathered evidence against Hakim, leading to his arrest. He now faces 32 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14.

“As community leaders and, most importantly, as parents we are sickened by the abuse from a trusted adult that these children were subjected to and the ongoing pain and trauma these young survivors and their families are and will continue to face,” said Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Superintendent Stephen Zrike in a joint statement. “The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations. We are grateful for and applaud the cooperation of the victims and their families, their patience with the detailed investigation, and, above all, their courage in coming forward.”

The group thanked the police and the DA’s office for their work on the case, and said they’d provide ongoing resources for students and families impacted by the incident. They also noted that they’re limited in what information they can share due to the ongoing case and for student privacy reasons.

