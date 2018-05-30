Former Salemme associate Robert DeLuca faces cross-examination

BOSTON (WHDH) — The defense in the Frank Salemme murder trial took aim at Robert DeLuca’s credibility Wednesday as he faced cross-examination.

DeLuca, a former mafia captain under Salemme, testified on Tuesday that he knew Salemme ordered the murder of Stephen Disarro in 1993. DeLuca said Salemme told him he did it and personally delivered the body of Channel nightclub’s owner to Providence to be dumped in a giant put behind an old mill.

Salemme’s defense attorney Elliot Weinstein got DeLuca to admit he lies a lot, both when committing crimes and when he initially lied to prosecutors about his role in the Disarro murder back in 2011. When Weinstein asked DeLuca, “You lied then, but now you’re not lying?” and DeLuca agreed, the prosecution objected and it was sustained by the judge.

Weinstein tried to get DeLuca to admit he consulted with his brother Joe DeLuca, who admitted coordinating the burial of Disarro’s body, to get their stories straight. DeLuca denied this.

DeLuca is currently serving prison time and the defense claims he should not be trusted because he is looking to secure a release.

