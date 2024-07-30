LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts school employee is facing a disturbing federal charge.
Jesus Moore, 35, or Lawrence, is accused of taking a former student to New Hampshire to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.
Prosecutors said it happened in March 2022.
Moore turned himself in and faced a judge Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s office said he was released on conditions.
