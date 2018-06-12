Former Sen. president Stan Rosenberg files pension paperwork, still listed as ‘married’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former state Senate president Stanley Rosenberg filed retirement paperwork that confirms he is still married and that he plans to leave his pension to his husband in the event of his death.

The paperwork, obtained by 7News Monday afternoon, shows that Rosenberg filed the paperwork on June 6.

In the filing, Rosenberg checked “married” under marital status. On a subsequent page, Rosenberg selected “Option C — Join Survivor Allowance.” This selection requests that a pension be paid to a beneficiary in the event of his death.

Under this option, Rosenberg selected that his spouse receives the pension.

It was reported in January that Rosenberg and his husband had separated as an investigation into potentially improper influence asserted on other members of the legislature by his husband, Byron Hefner.

Hefner was indicted in March on felony charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent.

According to the indictment, the 30-year-old Hefner sexually assaulted one person three separate times in June 2015 and April 2016. He allegedly sexually assaulted another victim in 2014 and exposed himself to the same person in June 2016. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a third victim in August 2016.

According to prosecutors, Hefner obtained nude photos of another victim without their knowledge and showed the photos to four other people without the victim’s consent.

You can see the filing documents here.

